• The Sachse-Mesquite football game is scheduled to kick off 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium in Garland.

• Sachse leads Mesquite 20-0 end of the first quarter.

• Sachse up 41-0 at halftime.

• Mustangs score three third-quarter touchdowns and lead 61-0 heading into the final 12 minutes.

• Sachse improves to 3-0 with a 61-0 victory over the Skeeters.