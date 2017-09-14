Yearbook staff eager to mark this year

By Greg Ford

James Thrasher and Kaytlin Burton each have a good reasons to make Sachse’s 2017-’18 yearbook one to remember.

For Thrasher, 55, it’s his final year at the helm of the high school’s journalism and yearbook program, while for Burton, a junior, it’s her turn as the yearbook Editor-in-Chief, and she definitely wants to put her own stamp on the 2017-‘18 edition.

“I would like more students,” Burton said. “The yearbook usually shows the same popular people. I want to get people who aren’t always out there. I want to show everybody.”

In order to accomplish that, Burton is doing such things as increasing space for more photos, and has instructed her yearbook photographers to shoot students both inside the school and out to get a larger swath of representatives.

Whether that task in accomplished will be determined by the final product, which will come out in May. It’ll also be Sachse’s final yearbook under Thrasher’s guidance.

“I want to go out on a great note,” he said. “This is my senior yearbook … It’s been an incredible run with incredible people.”

That’s still months away, with Thrasher noting the yearbook, which will have a Texas-based theme that has yet to be selected, is past the planning stage, and now is in the photo and quote collecting stage.

“It’s really busy around here right now, in a good way,” he said.

