Ronald Lynn Graning

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

A suspect in two aggravated robberies has been identified as 59-year-old Ronald Lynn Graning. according to the Garland Police Department

Detectives are asking that anyone has any information regarding Graning’s whereabouts to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org .