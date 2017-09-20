Lady Mustangs sweep Garland

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Sachse volleyball is now 3-1 in District 10-6A following a 25-8, 25-17, 25-15 win Tuesday over Garland. It was the team’s third straight district victory. The Lady Mustangs resume action Friday at home against South Garland, and will play Tuesday, Sept. 26 at North Garland to close out the first half of district competition.

The Lady Mustangs will face Coppell on Friday, Sept. 29 at Coppell before starting the district’s second half on Tuesday, Oct 3 at Rowlett.