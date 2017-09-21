Longtime Sachse community leader passes away

By Patty Montagno

He was known as a man of many hats. He wore the hat of a scholar, railroad conductor and Navy seaman. He also proudly sported a surveyor’s hat, football helmet and his prized white cowboy hat. Those hats were worn during the dozens of community presentations he gave as a featured speaker.

Lloyd Hickman Henderson, Sachse’s first city manager, passed away Sept. 11 after a long battle with cancer. A memorial celebrating his life was held Sept. 16.

The Charles Smith & Sons Chapel was filled to capacity with numerous family members, city leaders, elected officials, colleagues and friends. Members of the Sachse Historical Society hosted a reception later that afternoon at the Museum.

Service Officiate and long time family friend, Cyndi Mitchell said that Henderson was a kind and very educated man who would be loyal to his friends unconditionally.

Sachse City Manager Gina Nash said Henderson’s contributions to the city were numerous and still impactful. He was Sachse’s City Manager from 1984 to 1998.

