Mustangs smash Skeeters 61-0

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

GARLAND — Three up, three down and another shut out.

The Sachse Mustangs accomplished all that Sept. 14 at Williams Stadium, where they squashed the Mesquite Skeeters 61-0 in a non-district contest. That left Sachse 3-0 overall with one more preseason game left; 7 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove.

“This is going to be a good trip for us if we make the playoffs,” head coach Mark Behrens said. “It’ll help us mentally prepare for those long travel days. That is what we’re going to use it as, and see how the kids react.”

Those “kids” were all business last week, the coach noted, who said his team’s “expectations are to win football games.”

The Mustangs will do just that if they perform like they did against the Skeeters.

Sachse drew first blood after recovering a fumbled punt at Mesquite’s 21-yard line. One play later, Christian Cole bolted untouched for a score and a 7-0 lead.

(To view the entire article, check out the Sept. 21 issue or subscribe online)