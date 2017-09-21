Prepare for disaster: get CERTified

By Greg Ford

The images of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma’s aftermath have been burned into the minds of anyone who was watched television or been on the internet. However, for the people who must endure the aftermath on a personal level, it’s all much more painful.

Now, while residents in North Texas will likely never experience the broad swath of hurricane-force winds, they are still vulnerable to Mother Nature’s wrath, specifically strong storms, including tornadoes. That’s why it’s important to know how to prepare for such occurrences, if one has the time, and deal with the aftermath.

Starting this Saturday and continuing on Sept. 30, Sachse’s Citizen Emergency Response Team will be conducting classes in how to do both in case of emergencies, such as when tornadoes struck the Rowlett area in December 2015.

“The course is designed to prepare you to be more self-sufficient and be more responsible,” said Sachse CERT director Carrie McMurdie.

