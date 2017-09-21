Students learn critical thinking through high school chess club

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

Sachse High School teacher Carl Brown is attempting to entice students into a world of three-dimensional and critical thinking, one of move and counter-move, where a slight mistake could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

It’s the world of chess, a game that’s reportedly been around for 15 centuries and which has fascinated folks of all ages with its strategies; ones that work and ones that don’t.

Often considered a thinking person’s activity, it’s a favorite of many fictional characters, including Star Trek’s Mr. Spock, and one that’s been mastered by some quirky individuals, such as the late Bobby Fischer, a brilliant but obnoxious champion.

While Brown isn’t anticipating bringing in anyone with the acumen of a pointy-eared Vulcan or a real-life prodigy, he does want students to know the high school’s chess club is open and welcoming.

“Chess is a thinking game,” Brown said. “It’s a game of life, and we preach that.”

