Sachse-Copperas Cove football updates

• The Sachse Mustangs improved to 4-0 with a 35-7 win Friday night at Copperas Cove. Sachse will have a bye this weekend and then will open its District 10-6A schedule Oct. 6 against Lakeview Centennial.

• Trent Dean and Derrick Rose each caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Mayden, while Mayden also rushed for a score, as did Myles Nash.

• The seven points given up by Sachse in the second quarter were the first since they gave up six to Byron Nelson in the first quarter of the season opener. After that, they kept opponents off the scoreboard for 12 quarters, including shutting out Plano West and Mesquite, before giving up a touchdown on Friday.