From Staff Reports

Sachse’s varsity tennis team downed Rowlett 19-0 on Sept. 19. They were scheduled to play Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday, and then, following a bye this Friday, Sachse returns to the court Tuesday, Oct. 3 at home against South Garland. That will be followed by the regular-season finale Oct. 6 at JJ Pearce.

The district meet will be Oct. 10-12 with the remaining highest seed hosting the match.