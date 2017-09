From Staff Reports

[email protected]

The Lady Mustangs are now 5-1 in District 10-6A after thrashing North Garland 25-15, 25-3, 25-5 on Tuesday. They’ll travel Friday to Coppell for a non-district match and then start the second half of 10-6A action Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Rowlett, the only team that has beaten them in district action.

That occurred on Sept. 8, when the Lady Eagles rallied from an 0-2 deficit to win the district opener at Sachse.