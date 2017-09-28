Library hours adjusted

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

The Sachse Library will begin new hours of operation starting this Monday.

Also, the Sachse City Council recently approved new fees and fines for certain library items.

Starting next week, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Currently, the library opens at noon daily, except for Mondays and Wednesdays, when the doors open at 10 a.m. The Saturday hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will remain the same, and the library will be closed on Sundays.

Also, the city council agreed at its Sept. 18 meeting to approve new fines and fees regarding library items. That includes a five-cent increase in book and audio fines, now 15 cents daily, as well as late fees of $1 per day for interlibrary loans and damages fees of $5 per item.

For more information, check out the library website at www.cityofsachse.com/library.

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.