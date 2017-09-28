Students learn about cyber security

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The online world is many things, including one where good battles evil in a never-ending conflict.

It’s the realm of cyber security, one that has been in the news more and more as stories come out about how many corporations, such as Equifax, and agencies have been hacked by outside forces, including government-backed treachery.

Into this world are stepping a number of Garland ISD high school students, who are taking a cyber security class at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technology Center.

For the full story see the Sept. 28 issue or subscribe online.