Undefeated Mustangs still have plenty of room to improve

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

SACHSE — The good news for the Mustangs is they enter this bye week at 4-0.

The bad news, at least for Sachse’s upcoming opponents, is that there is also plenty of room for improvement. That’ s the view of head coach Mark Behrens following the Mustangs’ 35-7 road victory last Friday at Copperas Cove.

“We’ve got a good football team,” the coach said. “We still have got to improve. We’ve got to find ways to improve week in and week out.”

Sachse will have a couple of weeks to do that before it returns to the field Friday, Oct. 6 against Lakeview Centennial at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

“This will get us ready for the stretch run in district, and we’ll go from there,” Behrens said.

Once Sachse is back on the gridiron, its District 10-6A opponents should learn quickly that the Mustangs can move the ball on the ground or through the air, and have a defense that’s capable of shutting people down.

(To view the entire article, check out the Sept. 27 issue or subscribe online)