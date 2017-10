From Staff Reports

The Lady Mustangs improved to 6-1 in District 10-6A and got a measure of revenge by beating Rowlett 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 on Tuesday at the Lady Eagles’ home court. Rowlett handed Sachse its only 10-6A defeat earlier this season with a five-set triumph at Sachse on Sept. 8.

Sachse will play Friday at Lakeview Centennial and then will host Naaman Forest on Tuesday, Oct. 10.