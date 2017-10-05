Giving Place helps those in need

By Greg Ford

GARLAND — The GRS Giving Place is in the business of providing assistance to those Garland ISD students who need it.

Now that branch of GISD — GRS stands for Garland, Rowlett, Sachse — is in need of help. More to the point, the Giving Place is seeking both monetary and material donations so that it can continue its mission, said Emily Jandrucko, the case manager.

“Everything we do here is basically an enrollment process,” she said. “So families who are bilingual or English deficient come here, and, at that point, we test them … We have noticed that the families have spent all of their monies to get here, so we are able to provide clothing to help with student success.”

Besides clothing for qualifying students, the Giving Place also provides items such as backpacks, school supplies and some personal items to help the students adjust to their new environment, which also help them achieve better in school.

