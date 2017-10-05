Hudson MS student council leads the way

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

SACHSE — They may not be the future leaders of our nation, but right now they’re the ones setting the tone and atmosphere at Hudson Middle School, and they want it to be a positive one.

They’re the students, a body of elected sixth- through eighth-graders, whose responsibility it is to provide leadership for the rest of their classmates.

“They know I am very big about being a role model. You are a leader in this school, especially when people know that you are on student council,” said Tameka Archie the lead faculty advisor. “People know there is an expectation that you are going to follow the rules and keep your grades at a certain level … The people who are surrounded by them are able to grasp on to that. That is my biggest thing, building their leadership skills.”

While many kids, as well as adults, might shy away from such responsibilities, the current council members embrace them. In the case of seventh-grader Piper Williams, those responsibilities and the chance to be a school leader is what got her to run for and win a spot on the council as a sixth-grade representative.

Now, a year later, Williams is the council vice president, and relishes her new role.

For the full story see the Oct. 5 issue or subscribe online.