Pumpkin patches offer family fun, photo opportunities

Fall is here and the décor of choice, pumpkins, will soon be appearing on doorsteps throughout neighborhoods. Searching for that perfect pumpkin or gourd for decorating or carving can be a fun experience especially if you have children. If you want your excursion to be memorable, and not at your local grocery or home improvement store, we’ve comprised a list of pumpkin patches near and far.

Creekwood United Methodist Church

This church, located in Fairview, is hosting a community-wide pumpkin patch and fall festival on its ample acreage at the corner of Stacey Rd and Country Club. They feature over seven tons of pumpkins with proceeds benefitting Creekwood youth mission work. The Pumpkin Patch is open October 1 – 31, 9 a.m. – dusk. A fall festival, free to visitors, is planned for Saturday, October 15, from 3 – 6 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a petting zoo, hay rides, face painting, carnival games, cake walks, a bounce house, balloon animals, hotdogs, popcorn and much more.

www.creekwoodumc.org

Murphy Road Baptist Church

Need a quick pumpkin pick or jack-o-lantern for your youngster? This smaller patch showcases a bright orange display of an estimated 2000 pumpkins at 411 S. Murphy Rd. The patch begins Oct. 1 and will run through October 31. Costs are based on the size of the pumpkin and are determined by the supplier not the church.

Times to pick out your pumpkins are Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday – Friday 2 to 8 p.m. All proceeds go toward scholarships for youth and adult camps.

Wylie United Methodist Church

Convenient to Wylie and the surrounding area, the church is hosting their annual pumpkin patch again this year. Visitors have the opportunity to drive by and pick out pumpkins seven days a week. They are open starting Oct. 2 Monday –Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. They officially close Oct. 31.

Blasé Family Farm

Located on wooded acres in the heart of Rockwall, this farm offers a pumpkin patch and much more. There is a petting zoo, a hayride around the property and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. They are open Mon. – Fri from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. $7 per person.

Tucker Hill Pumpkinville

Located in McKinney in a grassy area near Tucker Hill’s front entrances off of Highway 380 and University Drive, the neighborhood patch will include vintage farm equipment on loan from the Collin County Farm Museum. The Pumpkinville Pumpkin Patch opens Oct. 17 and continues through Oct.31. Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Last day — Monday, 10/31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. There is a tractor-pulled hay ride to see the community’s fall and Halloween décor available Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm and Sundays: 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Petting Zoo is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. They have a DJ event host coordinating games, activities and music concessions on Saturdays and Sundays, photo vignettes , face painting, costume contests, plus much more.

Storybook Ranch

The ranch also located in McKinney features a Pumpkin Patch that runs from Sept. 24 – Nov. 1. In addition they a hay maze, pony rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, and western town wagon rides.

For more information go to storybookranch.org.

Dallas Arboretum

Take a trip to the Dallas Arboretum and visit the new Pumpkin Village with a dazzlingly display of over 90,000 pumpkins artfully arranged plus pumpkin houses, an Indian corn house and a mini hay maze. The village opened Sept. 16 and continues through Nov. 24. The garden offers many festival discounts and invites the public to take advantage of these offers to visit often and usher in fall with a great deal.

Visit www.dallasarboretum.org to see daily schedules of activities.

Elves Christmas Tree Farm

Don’t mind driving? Then head one hour north of town to Denison to the Elves Christmas Tree Farm. While it’s too early to select trees, you can select your fair share of pumpkins and gourds. They have over 100,000 pounds of Pumpkins, Gourds, Indian corn and specialty pumpkins. The pumpkin patch activities include hayrides, the maze, a farm zoo, hay jump and dress your own scarecrow stations. Farm specialties include picnic areas, tours, snacks, drinks, gifts, and arts and crafts.

For more information go to elvesfarm.com.

Fallfest at the Wintergreen Christmas Tree Farm

Located in Van Alstyne, this farm known for Christmas Trees celebrates fall with a Pumpkin Fall Fest. They have planted a pumpkin and gourd patch plus they also bring in several varieties of pumpkins for sale. The gift shop onsite has fall items for sale or you can take a hayride and enjoy fun activities for the children. Come learn about pumpkins, Christmas trees and garden planting, harvesting and recycling. Fallfest dates are October 7 – 29. They are open Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information go to wintergreenchristmastreefarm.com

Yesterland Farm

If you’re up for a longer trip, travel to Canton and visit Yesterland Farm. You won’t find any flea market bargains, just lots and lots of pumpkins plus loads of fun activities including apple cannons, zombies, a roller coaster, a rock wall, super slide, farm animals and much more. The pumpkin patches are scattered around the farm in all sizes and shapes. Another fun opportunity offered is a 3-acre corn maze.

For hours and prices go to yesterlandfarm.com.

