Sachse Animal Shelter shot clinic

The Animal Shelter will be hosting a shot clinic on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.
Cash or credit only will be accepted.
Dogs:
- Rabies, DHLLP, Bordetella Vaccines – $30
- Individual shots of above – $15 each
- Rabies only – $10
- Heartworm test – $15
- Puppy Package (DHPP, Deworming, 1st & 2nd dose) – $15
- Microchip – $20
Cats:
- FRVCP, Rabies Vaccines – $25
- Individual shots of above – $15 each
- Rabies only – $10
- Feline Leukemia Vaccination – $15
- Kitten package (FRVCP, Deworming) – $15
- FELV/FIV Test – $25
- Microchip – $20