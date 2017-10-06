Sachse Animal Shelter shot clinic

The Animal Shelter will be hosting a shot clinic on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

Cash or credit only will be accepted.

Dogs:

Rabies, DHLLP, Bordetella Vaccines – $30

Individual shots of above – $15 each

Rabies only – $10

– $10 Heartworm test – $15

Puppy Package (DHPP, Deworming, 1st & 2nd dose) – $15

Microchip – $20

Cats: FRVCP, Rabies Vaccines – $25

Individual shots of above – $15 each

Rabies only – $10

– $10 Feline Leukemia Vaccination – $15

Kitten package (FRVCP, Deworming) – $15

FELV/FIV Test – $25

Microchip – $20