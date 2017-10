• Tonight’s football game between Sachse and Lakeview Centennial will kick off 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

• Sachse leads Lakeview Centennial 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.

• Sachse leads the Patriots 30-10 at halftime.

• Sachse scores once in the third quarter to take a 37-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

• The Mustangs prevail 49-19 and are now 1-0 in District 10-6A and 5-0 overall. They will face Garland 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at Williams Stadium.