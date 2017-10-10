Pumpkin Prowl Oct. 21

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Sachse’s annual Pumpkin Prowl will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-9:45 p.m. at Salmon Park, 4302 Williford Rd.

Kids will again be prowling for small orange pumpkins, and some may even win a prize. There also will be hayrides, bounce houses, vendors and there will also be a Halloween costume contest.

After sunset, there will be a showing of Monsters University.

The Sachse Baseball Association will be selling concessions throughout the event and the Sachse High School Theater group will entertain everyone along the “Haunted Hayride.”