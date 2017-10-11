Sachse AP students recognized

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

More than 200 Sachse students were recognized Wednesday for passing Advanced Placement exams this spring. Along with being recognized, the students also received $100 for each exam they passed; the total was $42,500 — highest total in the Garland ISD. The gifts are part of the district’s National Math and Science Initiative program, which awards students $100 for each AP test they pass

This year, more than 900 students at the GISD’s seven high schools will receive $140,700 collectively.

This opportunity is made possible through a partnership with the Texas Instruments Foundation. GISD kicked off the program at four high schools in 2014-15, and saw a 67 percent increase in AP testing participation. Another increase in AP participation occurred in 2015-16, and an additional $537,000 grant extended NMSI to all seven high schools in 2016-17.

Other ceremonies scheduled are:

• Thursday, Oct. 12 at North Garland High School.

• Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Naaman Forest High School.

• Thursday, Oct. 19 at Lakeview Centennial High School.

• Thursday, Oct. 26 at Garland High School.

• Friday, Nov. 3 at South Garland High School.

• Friday, Nov. 10 at Rowlett High School.