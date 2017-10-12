Marching Band Invitational Oct. 14

From Staff Reports
That Wylie Band of Wylie High School hosts 22 area high school marching bands Saturday, Oct. 14, at the eighth annual Wylie Marching Invitational.
The competition, which starts at 10 a.m., at Wylie Stadium, is a tune-up for University Interscholastic League marching contests to be held the following weekend. Wylie Independent School District will host the district UIL contest Saturday, Oct. 21.
As the host for the contest this weekend, WHS musicians will not be competing but will perform their on-field routine in a 10 p.m. exhibition of their routine entitled “The Minor Fall, the Major Lift,” which are words from the song “Hallelujah” from the musical Shrek, WHS Band Director Todd Dixon said.
Dixon noted that band students helped develop this year’s competition program that features stationary panels that start by depicting negative things in life and progress through positives. Out of 300 students in the band program, 250 take the field during marching season.
Wylie East High School performs at 12:15 p.m.
The competition is open to marching bands from all UIL classifications that compete against each other. Advancing to the finals, slated to start at 7 p.m., will be bands of all sizes judged as the top during the day in music and visual performance. Color guards and percussion sections will be judged as part of their bands.
Bands taking part in the invitational are Sunnyvale, Braswell, Melissa, John Horn, Mansfield Legacy, Sachse, Midlothian, Plano West, Wylie East, Denison, Lovejoy, Lone Star, Lake Highlands, Summit, Rockwall, McKinney North, Allen, McKinney, North Mesquite, McKinney Boyd, J.J. Pearce and Lake Ridge.
Admission to the event, which one of the main band fundraisers, is $10 for students and adults, with preschool children admitted free. The admission fee is good for all day and wristbands will be issued if attendees need to leave and return.
That Wylie Band is scheduled to compete Oct. 28 in the Duncanville Marching Invitational and Nov. 4-5 in the Bands of America Super Regional Marching Contest
