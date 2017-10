From Staff Reports

Dallas County recently notified Sachse of a positive WNV mosquito sample in Zone 2 in the the 5700 block of Creek Crossing Lane, according to the city. Dallas County has scheduled truck applied spraying to occur on tonight and Friday, October 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night in Zone 2, which consists of South of Hwy 78 and North of Sachse Road.