Mustangs trample Patriots; face Garland tonight

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Sachse kicked off district competition in impressive fashion, downing Lakeview Centennial 49-19 last Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

However, there are still five more games to play, starting tonight at Williams Stadium against Garland, and there’s plenty of room to get better.

“They (Garland) play us tough every year,” head coach Mark Behrens said. “It’s been a battle. We played them tough when we weren’t very good. We’re pretty right now, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Sachse is 1-0 in 10-6A and 5-0 overall, while Garland is 1-1 in 10-6A after dropping South Garland 34-27 last Friday. In other action, Naaman Forest (2-0, 6-0) defeated North Garland 35-14. South Garland and North Garland face off this Friday, as do Naaman Forest and Rowlett, while Lakeview Centennial will have a bye.

