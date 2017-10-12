Sachse 74, Garland 9

• Sachse (1-0 in District 10-6A and 5-0 overall) will face Garland 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Williams Stadium.

• Jalen Mayden tosses three touchdown passes in the first quarter to give Sachse a 19-2 lead after the first 12 minutes.

• Mayden tosses two more touchdown passes and Christian Cole goes 51 yards for a score to put Sachse up 40-2 at halftime.

• The Wipeout at Williams continues, as Sachse leads 67-2 after three quarters.

• Sachse improves to 2-0 in District 10-6A and 6-0 overall with a 74-9 win over Garland at Williams Stadium.