Sachse CC, tennis win district titles

From Staff Reports

Both Sachse varsity cross country teams will be head to regionals after respective first-place finishes at the Oct. 10 District5 10-6A meet.

Also, the Sachse tennis team won its second consecutive district championship after beating Garland 10-8.

Sachse’s varsity boys’ cross country team nipped Naaman Forest 42-43 to win the 10-6A crown, while the Lady Mustangs had a little easier team, edging out Rowlett 41-46. Joshua Schutter (third in 18:12.62) was the top Sachse boys’ runner, while Jordan Lande (fourth in 21:44.7) led the girls.

The JV teams also finished first at district, with the boys scoring 33 points, well ahead of second-place South Garland (50), and the girls 20. The next-closest girls’ team was Garland (47). The Lady Mustangs’ Michelle Jacques (first in 23:49.42) led the girls’ team, while Kyle Penner (second in 20:01.3) was paced the boys.

Tennis

Sachse advanced to the championship round by beating Naaman Forest 10-2 in the second round after earning a first-round bye.