Learning the art of coding at HMS

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The computer world, like any other, is in a constant state of progression. One day, a program may be state of the art, and then in a few years be considered obsolete.

At Hudson Middle School, a small group of students is trying to stay ahead of the curve by learning the art of coding during an eight-week series of sessions that began last Thursday after school.

“We’re hopefully going to help them make some sort of game, at least animation, using different codes,” said Sean Hughes, who oversees the Coding Club. “We’re just pushing coding, because the days of point and click is going to be gone soon enough.”

The club, which is sponsored by the University of Texas-Dallas, will consist of numerous sessions in which UTD students will serve as instructors who’ll guide the students through the coding process.

For more stories like this subscribe to the print or e-edition.