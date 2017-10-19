Lone finalist named for GISD superintendent job

By Greg Ford

The Garland ISD school board ventured into South Texas to find the person it expects will be its new full-time superintendent.

On Oct. 10, the GISD Board of Education formally named Ricardo Lopez, Ph.D., the current Mission Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, as the lone finalist for the same job in GISD. Deborah Cron, who took over the GISD superintendent’s job on an interim basis in January following Bob Morrison’s resignation several weeks earlier, currently holds the position.

Lopez must now wait a state-mandated 21 days before assuming GISD superintendent duties. During that period, his representatives and those from the district will hash out a contract, said school board president Larry Glick.

“I’m very certain we will agree on the terms,” Glick said. “I don’t think there will be any problem with that.”

The selection of Lopez, at least for now, concludes a nearly yearlong process during which the district narrowed down a field that at one point contained 40 candidates, Glick said. The field was first trimmed to nine and then six candidates.

