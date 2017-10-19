Mustangs stampede through Owls; NG next on the list

By Greg Ford

GARLAND — The Owls scored the first two and the final seven points during the Oct. 12 clash at Williams Stadium.

However, in between, Sachse put up 74, and that is why the Mustangs walked off the field 74-9 victors over Garland. The win improved Sachse’s District 10-6A record to 2-0 and 6-0 overall.

Next up are the North Garland Raiders, who’ll face Sachse 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium. In other 10-6A action, South Garland and Rowlett clash 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, while Garland and Lakeview Centennial clash 7 p.m. tonight at Williams Stadium. Naaman Forest has a bye.

This past week, North Garland slammed South Garland 47-24, while Rowlett handed Naaman Forest its first loss, 13-7.

“They’re young, but they’ve got some skilled kids at spots,” head coach Mark Behrens said of North Garland, “so we’re going to have to come out hard to get (a win).”

