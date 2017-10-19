Red Ribbon Week across Garland ISD

By Greg Ford

Starting Monday, there will be national recognition of Red Ribbon Week, a five-day affair designed to promote drug-free lifestyles.

The Garland ISD will be among those entities taking part in the event, which began in the 1980s to recognize Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a DEA agent murdered in the line of duty in 1985.

“It’s a way to unify and show our total commitment toward drug awareness,” said Ruby Armstrong, the GISD’s director of counseling services.

The week itself will be recognized at schools throughout the district, she said, with each school honoring the week in its own fashion. The lone day that’ll be the same is Oct. 25, when students throughout the GISD will be asked to wear red as a symbol of intolerance towards drugs and alcohol, she said.

Armstrong Elementary is one of the schools intent on doing that, and on the four other days it’ll be promoting these themes:

Monday — Team Up Against Drugs: wear your favorite team shirt, Boy or Girl Scout clothing, or a Taekwondo uniform.

Tuesday — My Future is Bright: wear college clothing or dress for your future career.

Thursday — “Sock-it” to Drugs: wear mismatched or crazy socks.

Friday — Let’s Scare Away Drugs; folks may wear a costume to school, and those wearing one should make sure it is appropriate for school.

