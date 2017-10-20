Garland PD investigating woman’s murder



Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon



Possbile suspect vehicle

From Staff Reports

Garland police are investigating what appears to be the murder of a women, whose was found around 1:30 a.m. following reports of someone being shot in the 900 block of East Linda Drive. When officers arrived they found a female in the front yard of her residence suffering from a gunshot wound, the police said.

The female was transported to Baylor of Dallas where she was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives believe the victim, identified as Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon, 20, of Garland, had just arrived home from work when she was approached by an unknown subject and shot.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at:

972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.