Students learn life lessons at BizTown

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Garland ISD sixth-graders now have the chance to play grown up, and the school district is paying it.

This past week, the Junior Achievement BizTown opened its doors at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center, and through them are passing sixth-graders from all the GISD middle schools. Hudson’s representatives are scheduled to use the facility from Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

Once inside, students spend around five hours daily learning what it’s like to be a working adult and all the responsibilities that come with it. That includes working and getting paid, going to the bank to deposit money, getting a debit card to purchase items and then learning how to live on what one earns.

Adult volunteers who oversee operations and assist the students with their responsibilities man the booths. Any adult who’d like to volunteer for the Hudson Middle School session next week should contact the school, JA officials said.

Currently, Atmos Energy, Toyota, AT&T and American Airlines have set up storefronts at Biztown, and more businesses are being sought to take over specific sections of the facility.

