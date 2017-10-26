Veteran Section photo submissions due by Friday

The deadline for photos for the annual Veterans section is Oct. 27.

If you have a veteran or active duty military personnel that you want to honor for Veterans Day please send The Sachse News a photo along with the full name, branch of service and years served for inclusion in the section. All branches of service are included as well as all wars and conflicts. Email photos and information to [email protected] or bring it by the newspaper office at 110 N. Ballard in downtown Wylie. If you have questions, call 972-442-5515 ext. 25.