Early voting ends Nov. 3

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Early voting will end Friday, Nov. 3, with the regular Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Dallas County residents may vote at any early voting location, but the closest locations for residents are at Sachse City Hall and Richland College, Garland Campus in Garland. Collin County residents may vote at any vote center listed, but the two closest locations for residents are Smith Library, 300 Country Club Rd. in Wylie and the Murphy Community Center, 205 North Murphy Rd. in Murphy.

The latter also applies to Collin County residents on Election Day, while Sachse residents in Dallas County, who live in precincts 2940, 2941, 2942, will vote at Sachse City Hall.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

