Fallfest features fun, freezing temps

Unseasonably cold weather couldn’t stop people from attending the 32nd annual Fallfest Country Fair.

The fair was sponsored and organized by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce. Cyndi Mitchell was Entertainment/Main Stage Chairman and acted as hostess for the day.

The fair was highlighted by craftsmen, vendor booths, entertainers, great food and fun contests.

The day’s entertainment included a children’s costume contest, music by the 2 Tone Band, Jake Dexter and the Main Street Sound and Slam Bang Theater. Entertainment also included a doggie costume contest and Men’s Best Legs contests. Winners of the Men’s Legs contest were Eric DeFeo, Shane Schubert and Jay Sidens.

Craftsmen from all over the country reserved booth space this year.

The vendors featured commercial and non-commercial items which included candles, jewelry, children¹s clothing, ceramics, floral gifts, wood crafts,produce, jams and sauces.

At the various food booths, fair goers sampled turkey legs, sausage on a stick, frito pies, tacos, barbecue, pizza, nachos, hot dogs, hamburgers, roasted corn, funnel cakes, soda pop, lemonade and a huge assortment of desserts.

“The weather was perfect and everyone was in good spirits,” Mitchell said. “It was a very exciting event and we had a good turnout.”

