Sachse beats NF to clinch district crown

GARLAND – The Sachse Mustangs clinched the District 10-6A title Thursday night with a 27-7 win over Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium. The victory improved Sachse’s district record to 5-0 and 9-0 overall with one regular-season game remaining.

That’s scheduled to take place Friday, Nov. 10 against South Garland for homecoming at Williams Stadium. After that, the Mustangs will head to the bi-district round of the postseason, with their likely opponent to be Dallas Skyline out of District 9-6A.