Sachse rallies to defeat Rowlett



(Click on the picture to view more photos)



By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

SACHSE – The Mustangs got a good taste last Friday of what the postseason will be like, as they found themselves in a battle with Rowlett at Williams Stadium before rallying late to prevail 42-35.

A similar scenario could occur tonight at the same locale, where the Mustangs (4-0 in 10-6A and 8-0 overall) will face Naaman Forest (3-1 and 7-1) in another key district contest. The Rangers prevailed 53-6 over South Garland last week, while Lakeview Centennial (also 3-1 and 4-4) defeated North Garland 28-17.

North Garland will face Garland Friday at Williams Stadium, while Lakeview faces Rowlett at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

“I hope it gets our kids in that playoff mode, where everything is going to be tight, and you’ve got to perform when your name is called,” head coach Mark Behrens said of his team’s win against Rowlett.

(To view the entire article, check out the Nov. 2 edition or subscribe online)

