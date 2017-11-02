The game of science at Hudson Middle School

By Greg Ford

There will be some big goings on inside Hudson Middle School when Saturday, Dec. 9 rolls around.

On that day, from 8 a.m. to noon, some of the best minds in the school, namely honors students, will be putting on display just what they know about a particular subject during Hudson’s Sci Games.

All students can do insect collection, comic books, self-powered cars, 3-D printer, design as an individual, said Hudson science teacher Gye Kraemer, while teams, two to four students, can put together Rube Goldberg machines (sixth-graders only), water filtration (seventh-graders), catapults (eight-graders) and roller coasters or cardboard chair (mixed grades).

“They’re really exciting events, and they’re pretty involved, too,” Kraemer said. “Most of the projects are local, in-school (only), but the grade-only events (winners) would move on to the district level, to the Steamposium (later in the school year at the Curtis Culwell Center).”

Sci Games was created to encourage students to work as teams or individuals to expand on their knowledge of various science-based “concepts,” Kraemer said.

