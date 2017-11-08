Voters approve expansion of alcohol sales

Residents have voted to fund a Municipal Development District and allow for the expansion of alcohol sales within the Sachse city limits.

Both early voting and the ballots cast this past Tuesday overwhelming approved Propositions A and B.

The former called for a quarter-cent increase in the local sales tax, currently 8 percent, to fund the MDD. That represents 25¢ for every $100 in spending, according to the city, and that revenue will go towards parks, playgrounds, trails and other open space.

Spending proposals will go before the Sachse Parks Board, which will review them and then make recommendations to the city council. The discussions on the proposals will be open to the public.

The expansion of alcohol sales, which will be for off-premise use, is the result of petition drive that began earlier this year, which received enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

By Greg Ford • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.