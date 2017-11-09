City implements new website

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

City officials wanted a website where users could use “three clicks” to find what they needed, and about two weeks ago Sachse switched to a new website it hopes will do just that.

The updated website has five categories running across the top: government, departments, city services, “Our community” and “What I’m looking for,” and underneath are specific departments and services. Along the left-hand side, users can find the council’s agendas and minutes, the code of ordinances, employment opportunities, online payments and another section entitled “Notify me,” where people can sign up to have specific board agendas emailed to them.

“We think this will make it much easier for our residents to use. We had a ‘three click’ rule; you should be able to find what you are looking for in three clicks or less,” city manager Gina Nash said. “I have already received positive feedback from residents about the look and ease of the use of the new site so hopefully everyone will really use it even more.”

The current web provider, Civic Plus, also handled the previous website, Nash said, but informed the city that it would no longer support the old version of their software, which Sachse was using. The process toward updating the website started over a year ago.

