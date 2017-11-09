Hudson ‘city officials’ run BizTown for a day

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Joshua Frazier got the chance to be a mayor for one day last week.

In his case, the Hudson Middle School sixth-grader spent a day running the Junior Achievement BizTown at the recently opened Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center.

The town, so to speak, is set within the building and is designed to provide middle school students a taste of what it’s like to be employed at a business, running a non-profit or being a public servant. In other words, what it’s like to be an adult.

From Oct. 30-Nov. 3, different classes of Hudson sixth-graders got to do just that, with each individual student having a specific duty, where it was being the mayor, another city official, a business’ chief executive officer, a chief financial officer and even a regular employee.

“It was a pretty busy day,” Frazier said. “I now know what my mom and dad (mean) when they come home and say they were pretty busy and up on their feet. I (also) felt like this time was one of (best) times I’ve had.”

