Mustangs 9-0 after routing Rangers

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

GARLAND – Sachse accomplished one task on Nov. 2, when they clinched the District 10-6A crown with a 27-7 win over Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium.

Now, the next step is to get ready for the postseason, which begins next weekend with the Class 6A, Region II bi-district round; Skyline will be the Mustangs’ likely opponent.

That means head coach Mark Behrens and his staff might just rest some of Sachse’s banged up players – that is particularly true on the defense – during Friday’s regular-season finale against South Garland.

The regular-season finale is also at Williams Stadium and will be the Mustangs’ homecoming game. Sachse enters the contest 5-0 in district play and 9-0 overall. The Colonels enter Friday’s clash 0-6 in 10-6A and 1-8 overall after having a bye last week.

In other action a week ago, Rowlett downed Lakeview Centennial 46-42, while North Garland beat Garland 21-14. Rowlett and Garland play tonight at Williams Stadium, and Lakeview Centennial and Naaman Forest clash Friday at Homer B. Johnson.

