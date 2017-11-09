WWII veteran, POW served his country well

By Greg Ford

C.B. Perdue plans to end his speech this Veterans Day with the following words — “You heard about my experience as a prisoner of war, or POW. I would like to leave you with a thought from another POW, who, I think expressed it well. David Eberly, a POW in the Persian Gulf War, says this, ‘Freedom. It doesn’t matter if you lost it for five minutes, five years or 50 years … we have an appreciation that other people will not understand.’”

Perdue, 92, lost his freedom for about a month during the latter stages of World War II after bailing out of a stricken B-17 bomber and then being taken prisoner by the Germans upon reaching the ground.

It’s that story, Perdue, a Rockwall resident, will try to relate to those attending Saturday at the Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Sachse Historical Society.

Perdue represents a group of soldiers and sailors — some have dubbed “The Greatest Generation,” — who fought in and survived a global conflict that helped shape the world’s political order for much of the 20th Century’s second half.

