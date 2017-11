• Sachse will host its Homecoming game 7 p.m. tonight against South Garland at Williams Stadium.

• Sachse leads South Garland 44-0 early in the second quarter.

• Sachse leads 51-7 at halftime.

• Sachse beats South Garland 51-7 to finish the regular season 10-0 overall and 6-0 in District 10-6A.