Deborah Cron winds down tenure as GISD Interim Superintendent

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Dr. Deborah Cron took over the position of Garland ISD superintendent on interim basis last December while the search for a permanent replacement began. She took over for Bob Morrison, who stepped down, and sometime in early January, Cron will be handing over the reins to the new superintendent, Ricardo Lopez, Ph.D, who was hired in October.

Recently, The Sachse News sat down with Cron as she answered a few questions about her time with GISD.

Sachse News: You came in as an interim superintendent. How would you describe your time as the head of the Garland ISD?

Cron: I have thoroughly enjoyed my time back in Garland ISD. We have an amazing, dedicated staff who are committed to providing the best education possible for our children and young people. It is hard to believe that I will have been here a year when I leave at the end of December.

