Granville honored by National Dance Society

Garland Summer Musicals Producer Patty Granville received the 2017 Mary Warner Award Oct. 23 during a special ceremony sponsored by the Dance Council of North Texas.

Other honorees were area residents Malana Murphy, Stephanie Rae Williams and Kathy Chamberlin.

DCNT President, Tracy Jordan explained that every year the organization celebrates the accomplishments of individuals for their lifetime contribution, artistic and educational achievement and service to the community.

The awards are named after four talented and prestigious names in the dance community of North Texas; Mary McLarry Bywaters, Natalie Skelton , Mary Warner, Larry White and Buster Cooper.

Before presenting Granville the award, Jordan explained to the large crowd that she (Granville) exemplifies an individual whose vision is essential to the dance community.

“Ms. Granville has been the Director of the Garland Center for the Performing Arts since opening in 1982,” Jordan said. “As one of the founders, she has served as producer for Garland Summer Musicals since 1983. In 2003, the Garland City Council unanimously voted to rename the Performing Arts Center to the Patty Granville Arts Center. Patty provides countless opportunities for performers, musicians and craftsmen to participate.”

Granville said she was overjoyed and humbled by the honor.

“The Dance Council Awards Ceremony was wonderful,” she exclaimed. “It was filled with a variety of dances performed by some truly amazing dancers. It was such a beautiful afternoon. I was so honored to be part of it.”

