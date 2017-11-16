Hudson Middle goes 3D with printing

By Greg Ford

The world of science fiction is becoming science fact.

That’s never truer than in the world of three-dimensional (3-D) printing, a concept that once belonged in the realm of “Star Trek” and other fictional universes.

Today, it’s on the march in real life and being used in businesses and schools around the world. One of the latter is Hudson Middle School, where an after-school class in the subject is being offered to interested students.

“It’s becoming more and more mainstream,” said Hudson teach Guy Kraemer, who oversees the class. “It’s become a tool to teach the design process. So, I think it’s becoming more and more popular.”

At Hudson, students have created numerous objects using 3-D printing, including a miniature table.

