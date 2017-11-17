Mustangs to tangle with Wildcats in playoff opener

By Greg Ford

SACHSE — Head coach Mark Behrens was surprised as anyone regarding his team’s first-round opponent.

For weeks, he and others anticipated that Skyline, which Sachse beat in Class 6A bi-district action last year, would again be the Mustangs’ foe when 2017 playoff action kicks off this Friday.

However, fate intervened with a series of wins and losses, and now Sachse will face Lake Highlands 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in Region II, bi-district action.

The Wildcats are the No. 2 Div. I school out of District 9-6A and enter Friday’s fray off a 56-30 win over W.T. White and 4-3 district record (6-4 overall).

Sachse enters the contest 10-0 overall and 7-0 in 10-6A — it’s second straight undefeated regular season — following a 51-7 thrashing of South Garland last Friday at Williams Stadium.

“Everybody is different,” Behrens said. “We hadn’t totally pre-planned (for the game) until Sunday. All the prep work we did for Skyline was tossed in the trash and we started over.”

