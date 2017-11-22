Sachse tramples LH; faces Rockwall Saturday in Allen

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

GARLAND ¬– Sachse was planning a road trip south for its next playoff game. However, as it turns out, they won’t have very far to travel.

It turns out their Div. I Class 6A, Region II area-round playoff will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Stadium, and they can thank the Rockwall Yellowjackets for that, as it was they who downed The Woodlands this past Saturday 23-7 in a bi-district playoff. Sachse earned its second-round berth with a 49-28 bi-district win last Friday over Lake Highlands at Williams Stadium.

The Mustangs enter this Saturday’s clash 11-0 overall, while the Yellowjackets are 6-5 following their win. Sachse was 11-0 at this point a year ago when it fell to The Woodlands in the second round. If they beat Rockwall, the Mustangs will play the Klein-Hendrickson winner in the Div. I Region II semifinals.

(To view the entire story, check out the Nov. 23 edition or subscribe online)